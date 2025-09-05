Newtyn Management LLC Acquires 538,111 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,111 shares during the period. BrightView accounts for about 4.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.41% of BrightView worth $29,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,456,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 512,098 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BrightView by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in BrightView by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 794,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In related news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,034,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,231.88. This trade represents a 64.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

BrightView Price Performance

NYSE BV opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 480.50 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.43 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

