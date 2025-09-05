Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $32.04 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $792,161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $100.42 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.