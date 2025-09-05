Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $469,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $512.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

