Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 279.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.