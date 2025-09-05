Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

SPGI stock opened at $540.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

