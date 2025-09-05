Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,817,124 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Fidelity National Financial worth $244,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 254,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,264,000 after purchasing an additional 824,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

