Reviewing T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 14.53% 19.68% 5.78% Verizon Communications 13.28% 19.61% 5.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of T-Mobile US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $81.40 billion 3.49 $11.34 billion $10.60 23.78 Verizon Communications $134.79 billion 1.38 $17.51 billion $4.29 10.29

This table compares T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than T-Mobile US. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

T-Mobile US pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. T-Mobile US pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 1 12 9 3 2.56 Verizon Communications 0 11 7 3 2.62

T-Mobile US presently has a consensus price target of $258.02, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than T-Mobile US.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Verizon Communications on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

