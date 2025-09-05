CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 6.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 206,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,131,000 after purchasing an additional 133,629 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,415,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $60.94 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.