MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 135,731 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $103,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

GD stock opened at $322.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.68. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $326.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,125,545. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

