Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,943 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,943 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.25 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

