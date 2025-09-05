Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,736 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $603,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.51.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

