iShares MBS ETF $MBB Stock Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 179,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

