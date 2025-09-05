EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 609 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 16.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Up 0.9%

MSCI opened at $556.33 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.11 and a 200-day moving average of $559.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

