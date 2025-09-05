Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $107.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.