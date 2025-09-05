EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.85 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in IQVIA by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $249.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

