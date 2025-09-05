Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

CVX stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $273.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $148.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

