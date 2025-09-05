NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 5,198 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $34,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after buying an additional 6,341,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Shares of CCI opened at $95.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

