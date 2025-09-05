lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $360.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.87.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $206.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average of $267.50. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $185.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

