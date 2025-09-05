Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group raised their target price on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ciena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Ciena has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,791.92. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $102,705,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,065,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Ciena by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 3,577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 975,792 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

