Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 1,539,388 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539,388 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises about 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $42,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 320.4% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 945,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 720,933 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 40.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,821 shares of company stock worth $701,966 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

