Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 201,597 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,173 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,470,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,584,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 476,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $5,343,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 443.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 3,500 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at $969,924.28. This represents a 6.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.0%

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

