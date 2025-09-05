Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 152.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 24.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 460,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $7,537,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,582,070 shares in the company, valued at $342,135,998.60. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $770,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 702,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,391,168.36. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 348,901 shares of company stock worth $16,791,152. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VITL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.