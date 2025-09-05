Interval Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758,907 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.50% of Flowserve worth $32,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Amundi raised its stake in Flowserve by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 163,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 36,773 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 54.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flowserve by 135.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 201,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.0%

Flowserve stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

