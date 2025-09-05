Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 168.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 158,292 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,818,000 after buying an additional 221,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,349,000 after buying an additional 493,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,009,000 after buying an additional 843,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $114.40.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.