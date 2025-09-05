Interval Partners LP Buys 236,365 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,365 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Federated Hermes worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.