Interval Partners LP Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 140.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 792.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

View Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GL opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.