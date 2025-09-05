Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 888 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 583.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,028 shares of company stock valued at $102,014 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.1%

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

SCCO opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

