Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $84.89 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,871,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,894,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,301,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,870,000 after buying an additional 1,113,883 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 955,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $44.14 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.