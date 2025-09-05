Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $32.45 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 291.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,367 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 821,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 607,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $673,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,336.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $192,945.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,849.18. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,141 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IONS stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

