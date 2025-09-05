Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,289 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $209.00 target price on MasTec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

MasTec Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average is $150.72.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

