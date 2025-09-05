Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688,279 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $76,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 42.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 194,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in KBR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,680,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,598 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 331,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 149,724 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

