Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $81,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,599,000 after buying an additional 487,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 341,517 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 221,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $11,430,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.8%

PPC opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.