Ionic Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $3,045,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,070,522.56. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,871 shares of company stock worth $439,493,026. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of COIN stock opened at $306.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.95. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.72.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

