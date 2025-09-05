Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,576,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,626 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $111,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $97.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

