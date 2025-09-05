Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 478,970 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 181.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 478,970 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $59,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

RLI opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLI

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.