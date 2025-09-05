VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Holdings Lowered by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

