Ionic Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,056.7% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 87.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $52,755,200 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

