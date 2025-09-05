Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $42.63 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,339 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 4.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $296,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6%

Analog Devices stock opened at $246.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.34 and a 200-day moving average of $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

