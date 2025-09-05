NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $102,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,195.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 234,226 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

