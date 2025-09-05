NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,222 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

