NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 11,501 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of DTE Energy worth $46,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after buying an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,978,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after buying an additional 1,175,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.00. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $142.05. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

