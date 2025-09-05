JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP Shares Acquired by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5,576.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,673,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $318,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $63.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.