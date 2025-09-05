iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,748 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $101.33 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

