New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $159.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

