New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Makes New $156.65 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,060,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,653,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 0.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned about 4.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

