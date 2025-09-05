The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,314 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $40,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:BK opened at $105.52 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

