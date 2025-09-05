Abeona Therapeutics Inc. $ABEO Shares Bought by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Abeona Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.4% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.98% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 386,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 64.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.67. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $102,128.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 360,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,387.62. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alvino sold 13,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $76,724.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,696.72. This represents a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,685 shares of company stock valued at $884,186. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

