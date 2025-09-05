Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 141,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises about 4.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.59% of Affirm worth $228,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Affirm by 2.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Affirm by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,413. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 499,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $40,022,707.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,234,964 shares of company stock valued at $98,925,256. 11.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 689.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

