Jentner Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 10.3% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jentner Corp owned about 0.42% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 25.5%

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.