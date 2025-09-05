Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Up 22.6% – Should You Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 269,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 74,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Galway Metals Trading Up 22.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Galway Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.